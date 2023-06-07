THE FIRST GLOBO PLANDEMIC IN 2009 WAS AMATEUR HOUR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE 2009 WESTWOOD STAND-OFF, H1N1, THE AMERO AND ATTEMPTED MARTIAL LAW
Hat-tip to Conspiracist-604 (Commenter on Crownuts Channel)
2 STERILIZING ADJUVANTS - SQUALENE AND TWEEN 80
Squalene - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
AS03 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AS03
MF59 - https://www.naturalnews.com/042241_Gulf_War_syndrome_flu_vaccines_MF59.html
MORE ON MOSHE FROM 2009 - https://www.ivantic.info/Ostale_knjiige/Zdravlje/joseph-moshe-mossad-bioweapon-swine-flu-vaccine-westwood.htm
LINK 2 - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_influenza35.htm
Mirrored - Remarque88