WHO IS SATAN, THE DEVIL? Isaiah 14:12-17; Ezekiel 28:14-17; 2 Corinthians 11:11-15, 20230304

WHO IS SATAN, THE DEVIL? Isaiah 14:12-17; Ezekiel 28:14-17; 2 Corinthians 11:11-15; Revelation 12:7-9; 20:6-10; Genesis 18:1-2,16; 19:1-2,10-13 John 8:44; 2 Corinthians 4:3-5; Luke 4:3-13; Ephesians 3:9; Colossian 1:13-19; 20230304

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)



By GOD’s Grace and Mercy, and the Holy Spirit’s direction and wisdom, we want to review or go over a lesson, which is very crucial for Christians. What I mean is that everything that we have been discussing have been wonderful and crucial, but in this case, here comes a topic, which needs to be addressed, and that is: Who is Satan, who is the devil?



Today, by His Grace, we will be able to get some understanding as to who he is so we will not continue to be fooled; to be deceived; and also to just have ourselves to be going through so many things that some people go through – doubt and confusion.



Isaiah 14:12-17:



12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!



13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:

14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the Most High.

15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.

16 They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms;

17 that made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners? Amen!