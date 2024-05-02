BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We have immunization strategies! True immunization is NEVER an injection!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
1303 views • 12 months ago

"Oh you deploy a bioweapon! Listen to David Martin's words: they had to be transfected, that means they had to be injected, to go across our God given mucosal immunity! They had to be implanted under the skin for surveillance! No, our macrophages got the surveillance down, and we can tell these bioweapons as long as we don't, even if we have injected them in the past, never inject again! A true immunization is never an injection.

This is what we the people learn in COVID, worldwide! We have immunization strategies. And yes, we caught you FDA. So I have the "Cancel the WHO"! Cancel the FDA! Cancel the entire Health and Human Services of the United States of America and put them in federal prison because they disobeyed the federal law."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/17/2024

Full ThriveTime Show Episode: https://rumble.com/v4q1msb-dr.-judy-mikovits-citizens-alert-the-world-health-organization.html


Keywords
healthfdavaccinetruthimmunizationmikovits
