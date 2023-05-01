NIGHT SHADOWS 04302023 -- How's That? Mayday, SOS, 9-11 & 4-11 & the Nations Are Getting Restless

Tomorrow is MAYDAY, the universal distress signal, the SOS and the 9-11 emergency number all combined into one on MAYDAY, 5-1-2023 or 5+1+2+2+3 = 13. I wonder if REBELLION is somehow stamped on MAYDAY. After all, mankind is a fallen lost race always in distress, always fighting, never able to rest. Because they have rejected the only way one can enter THE REST, which is via the strait gate and narrow way that leads to THE REST. But our modern Christian preachers, teachers, evangelists and prophetic ministries SPEAK EVIL of the WAY OF TRUTH AND SUBSTITUTE A FAKE SALVATION GOSPEL. This rejection of truth leads to WAR, and in this case WW3. Odd then, is it not, that this major offensive in Ukraine begins on MAYDAY? Or perhaps not, as it is all by design. Don't forget to visit my new substack page and subscribe - https://stewartcbest.substack.com/ - it will be a most interesting place to visit...

