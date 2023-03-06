Missie Carra Reveals CDC’s Sex Ed Tied to Planned Parenthood, Kinsey Institute and Playboy

There is a radical money-making agenda lurking beneath the surface of sex ed in public schools today, and Missie Carra has substantial evidence on exactly what young children are being taught in the classroom. Missie is a volunteer parents’ rights activist who was inspired to fight for the protection of innocent children following the discovery of a shocking sex agenda scandal happening in her local, conservative school district. Missie explains the direct pipeline that runs from many school districts straight to Planned Parenthood. She also lays out the insidious “science-based” sex education curriculum that is being pushed by the CDC to achieve three objectives: teach Sex Ed, create access to sexual health services, and do so in a “safe” environment - which means without parents’ knowledge.







TAKEAWAYS





The CDC created a subdivision called DASH (Division of Adolescent and School Health) in 1988 to push its sex agenda on children





In 2013, DASH began funding 17 school districts in an effort to push their radical Sex Ed goals on students





Many public schools are offering school-based health clinics or referring kids to offsite services, such as Planned Parenthood





SIECUS has influenced the development of Sex Ed in America and traces its roots to Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood), Alfred Kinsey (Kinsey Institute), and Hugh Hefner (Playboy)







