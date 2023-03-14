Cannabis Industry Scandals, Lessons Learned, & How to Avoid the Pitfalls

In this episode of The Talking Hedge Podcast, we're going to sit down with Blooming Barristers, a legal and consulting resource to discuss navigating the cannabis legal landscape.





We'll discuss some of the common cannabis industry scandals and explore lessons learned & how to avoid the pitfalls.





Our conversation may delve into obtaining cannabis equity licenses, and how entrepreneurs can navigate the application process and avoid common mistakes.





We may also touch on the topic of intellectual property theft in the cannabis industry, and share strategies for protecting your IP.





If you're interested in learning more about the legal aspects of the cannabis industry, this episode is for you. Tune in to gain valuable insights from Blooming Barristers, and discover how you can navigate the legal landscape of this exciting and dynamic market.





Guests:

LeTonya Moore, Esq., Co-Founder Blooming Barristers

Christina McPhail-Stockdale, Co-Founder Blooming Barristers

Chareka M. Gadson, Co-Founder Blooming Barristers





About Blooming Barristers:

Barristers, LLC was founded by three women lawyers who are passionate about women and disadvantaged populations gaining access to the cannabis world as owners and operators. They forged a national partnership because they discovered an unfilled gap in the marketplace~ access to quality consulting and advisory services for non-traditional founders.





Blooming Barristers, LLC provides cannabis consulting services such as filing license applications, forming business structures, negotiating wholesale, retail and other opportunities, assisting with evaluating funding needs, creating a plan to build a successful business, etc. Their team has a wide variety of legal and entrepreneurial experience with more than 45 years of combined regulatory and business operations experience with a footprint in Mississippi, Michigan, and Alabama, as well as available throughout the United States.





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

Your Cannabis Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

