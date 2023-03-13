THE J6 COMMITTEE CAUSED MATTHEW PERNA'S 💀 SUICIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://gab.com/repmtg/posts/110011256368125156
Matthew Perna committed suicide because of the extreme persecution he was undergoing by our own government.All he did was walk through open doors.
But over 95% of Antifa and BLM rioters charges were dropped.
I will not vote to fund a two-tiered justice system.
Thanks to CK
