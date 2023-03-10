X22 REPORT Ep. 3016a - The Climate Agenda Has Failed, Economic Darkness Is Being Exposed To Light

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3016a - March 9, 2023

The Climate Agenda Has Failed, Economic Darkness Is Being Exposed To Light

Germany is now increasing coal production, the GND is not working out for them. The Biden admin is going to try to shut down coal plants, this will fail in the end. There is a new push to put wind farms near Maine this will hurt the fishing industry, Trump brought the fishing industry back.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^





