X22 REPORT Ep. 3016a - The Climate Agenda Has Failed, Economic Darkness Is Being Exposed To Light

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3016a - March 9, 2023
The Climate Agenda Has Failed, Economic Darkness Is Being Exposed To Light
Germany is now increasing coal production, the GND is not working out for them. The Biden admin is going to try to shut down coal plants, this will fail in the end. There is a new push to put wind farms near Maine this will hurt the fishing industry, Trump brought the fishing industry back.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^