MONKEY WERX - THEY ARE "MAPPING THE BATTLEFIELD".
1045 views • 07/13/2023

Monkey Werx UShttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOmsQIvAP34


Over recent months, he has been monitoring the aerial mapping of country and urban areas all over the world. Today Monkey Werx stated he believed they were "mapping the battlefield". He then suggested this was part of the new control grid that will combine with digital money, identification, 15 minute cities etc. IE - WE ARE THE ENEMY! This part of the beast system. DARPA is behind it all.


GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/


vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwohaarp1984agenda 21dewgeo engineeringtranshumanismmaskscovid hoaxthe great reset
