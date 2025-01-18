BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My books are my legal defense
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

...Well, our books, as you show them on the screen again, the first book was called Plague, and as you see the subtitle, it says, one retrovirologist, which I'm not, one retrovirologist intrepid seabrch into the truth about viruses and disease, about these chimeric man-made since 1934. And so that's chapter five of our first book Plague. But what's critically important in our first book Plague, and that is not the cover on the far right. That is the paperback that came out in 2017. I'll have to find you that cover because it's critically important to this discussion. That's the cover that the publisher Skyhorse changed in 2017 in order to cover up the fact that Plague, which was published on November 16 of 2014, and that was my legal defense for the J6 style kidnapping, being held and tortured in a jail in Ventura County for five days. Every other chapter of this book is what those events from my arrest starting November 18, 2011…

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/06/2025

Dr Darrell Wolfe and the Dr. Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v66ifds-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Plague: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

health news truth legal defense plague books mikovits
