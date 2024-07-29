BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 29, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
17 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2344 - Is the woke agenda ruining our society? We do not support Hamas! -Is bravery contagious when people stand up for what is right? -Do we live in a world where its “rules for thee and not for me”? -Will Ford trucks be detecting speeding and reporting it to law enforcement in the future? -Is one glass of wine or one glass of beer a day bad for your health? -What vitamins should your kids be taking to boost their immune systems before school? -Are you reflecting on what you’re doing and what you are speaking? -Be careful of what you are signing up for and the apps you download. Plus much more! Today's show is seriously politically incorrect. Not for everyone.

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
