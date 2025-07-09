BrightLearn - Prescription for Dietary Wellness: Using Foods to Heal by Phyllis A. Balch

"Prescription for Dietary Wellness: Using Foods to Heal" by Phyllis A. Balch is a transformative guide that emphasizes the profound impact of food on our health and its potential to heal. Balch argues that the modern healthcare system often fails to diagnose diseases early due to insufficient knowledge, lack of nutritious food access and a disregard for self-care, leading to poor dietary habits and subsequent illness. She highlights the global prevalence of nutritionally deficient diets, which are linked to a significant portion of deaths in the United States. Balch criticizes the division between orthodox and nutritionally-oriented physicians, advocating for a holistic approach to health. She introduces the concept of using foods as medicine, drawing on ancient practices and modern scientific understanding of plant therapy. Balch emphasizes the importance of the immune system, which she calls the "Healing Power Within," and provides a detailed guide on how to nourish it through diet. She champions the consumption of whole foods, particularly the "Magnificent 12" cruciferous vegetables, known for their cancer-fighting properties. Additionally, Balch discusses the role of herbs and supplements, offering natural alternatives to conventional drugs. Ultimately, the book is a comprehensive call to action for readers to harness the healing power of food, make informed dietary choices and take control of their health and well-being.





