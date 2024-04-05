© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
YouTuber KIDNAPPED in Haiti FREED by Jimmy "Barbecue" and Biden's narrative COLLAPSES | Redacted News with Clayton Morris. A YouTuber by the name of “YourFellowArab” was reportedly kidnapped weeks ago and the U.S. government didn't do anything to save him.
Yet the man Biden is trying to assassinate, Jimmy "Barbecue", managed to help free the YouTuber.
The main stream media desperately wants to spin yarns about cannibal gangs but their narrative is falling apart.