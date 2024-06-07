FAUCI: Evil Has A Name-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 7 2024

Masks did nothing to slow the spread of the virus, social distancing did nothing to slow the spread of the virus, and lockdowns did nothing but increase mental illness, create poverty, stupefy our children, and destroy the economy. Yet it was demanded of us to ‘trust the science’. Now as these things become common knowledge to the average person, one name rises above all the noise and confusion, Anthony Fauci. Like the Nazi war criminals before him, Anthony Fauci needs to take a trip to Nuremberg. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, from every quarter comes the news that millions have already died as a direct result of receiving the COVID vaccine, with millions more a very real and distinct possibility. That we were lied to about the origins of the pandemic on a scale that defies description and imagination is now verified, in what just may be the greatest genocide of this or any other century. At the center of it all is Anthony Fauci, a man who for over 40 years has sold America nothing but snake oil remedies and Big Pharma death shots that have had devastating consequences for its victims. On this episode, we show you Anthony Fauci, his friends, his connections, and the depopulation agenda he works to carry out for Bill Gates and the billionaire eugenicists who seek to enslave us all. If you think this is overstating things, you won’t after you listen to this program.