Revelation Ch. 22 Tree of Life and Holy Water (Catholic Apocalypse Part 16)

Dr. Taylor Marshall

Nov 17, 2016

In this final episode of the Catholic Apocalypse commentary on the Book of Revelation, Dr. Taylor Marshall looks at the Tree of Life oddly on “both sides” of the River of Life and applies it to Catholic teaching on baptism, the Eucharist, the sacraments, and the catholicity of true Christianity.





This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.





To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWI-w1lhV98



