Here’s one minute of soon-to-be-former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cringe.

Because the rules are simple: If we have to see it, you have to see it.

Cynthia... so I can add more text:

The South Korean opposition has initiated impeachment proceedings against the president and key ministers, accusing them of attempting a coup, Yonhap reports.

The opposition leader believes that after the failed attempt to impose martial law, the president might provoke North Korea into a military conflict.

Six parties, including the Democratic Party, have submitted an impeachment proposal to parliament, with the vote expected on December 6-7, local media report.

The following from Dmitry Medvedev

"All Meetinged Out"

(Not-Mayakovsky, prose on current events)

Yoon Suk Yeol must go. He declared martial law, which parliament overturned and then demanded his resignation. A traitor. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.

French President Macron has failed to manage the government crisis and must go. A weakling. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.

Georgian President Zourabichvili should step down after her term ends but she's refusing. A brazen fool. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.

The expired, illegitimate president of former Ukraine must step down and disappear. A criminal, addict, scumbag. Backed by the U.S. - his future is pretty clear: disgraced political exile or public execution.