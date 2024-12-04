© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s one minute of soon-to-be-former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cringe.
Because the rules are simple: If we have to see it, you have to see it.
The South Korean opposition has initiated impeachment proceedings against the president and key ministers, accusing them of attempting a coup, Yonhap reports.
The opposition leader believes that after the failed attempt to impose martial law, the president might provoke North Korea into a military conflict.
Six parties, including the Democratic Party, have submitted an impeachment proposal to parliament, with the vote expected on December 6-7, local media report.
The following from Dmitry Medvedev
"All Meetinged Out"
(Not-Mayakovsky, prose on current events)
Yoon Suk Yeol must go. He declared martial law, which parliament overturned and then demanded his resignation. A traitor. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.
French President Macron has failed to manage the government crisis and must go. A weakling. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.
Georgian President Zourabichvili should step down after her term ends but she's refusing. A brazen fool. Backed by the U.S. - future uncertain.
The expired, illegitimate president of former Ukraine must step down and disappear. A criminal, addict, scumbag. Backed by the U.S. - his future is pretty clear: disgraced political exile or public execution.