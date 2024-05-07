WOMAN'S BREAST RIPPED TO SHREDS BY PFIZER VAX POISON MASTECTOMY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bootcamp
May 6, 2024
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1748111425195667629
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Philippines, Janah Solleza, 27. Diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Jan 2024. "2nd Dose Vaccine"
Pfizer 2021
@janstarrrrr
"That day was my 4th day after the surgery and today is the 10th day of my recovering ❤️"
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@janstarrrrr/video/7309349309210791174?lang=en
@janahsolleza1699
"GET READY WITH ME | VACCINATED NA KAMI!! | Janah Solleza"
https://youtuDOTbe/qvfLKYL9K6c?feature=shared
Bobby Caldwell - Open Your Eyes
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ApjR5hU3pSE
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgxnl0gmhW6u/