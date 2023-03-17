LIVE Russian Covid Shot Inventor Dies Mysterious Death! John Podesta Runs Drill For Global Famine

Lauren Witzke at Stew Peters Show





March 16, 2023





Players in the plandemic are being strangled in their homes!

Erin Elizabeth joins Lauren Witzke to talk about the mysteries and significance behind a Russian virologist's death, and details the attacks against herself and the legendary "Disinformation Dozen".

The virologist worked on developing Russia's COVID vaccination, while other important European generals and doctors died in sudden helicopter crashes and "suicides".

The officials are trying to keep the details of the virologist, Andrey Botikov's death discrete, failing to provide insight on who killed Botikov and why.

Much like the infamous Event 201, an emergency drill in 2019 which prepared for a Covid pandemic which materialized shortly after, the elite which planned for global starvation were eerily prophetic in their predictions of doom, and have preparations in place to gain power through the chaos.

Who is Jim Savage? What is the depopulation agenda? And how can we respond to protect our families? All these questions and more are answered in "Shortage"!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dghcm-live-russian-covid-shot-inventor-dies-mysterious-death-john-podesta-runs-dr.html



