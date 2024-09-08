The Gamification of Abuse: Societal Entertainment in Doing Evil | Targeting Programme | Ponerology | Jeremy Cline (Mirrors)

Please expand for pertinent information.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dy0LPqM9kVt

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9/thegamificationofabuse_jeremycline:f

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5e3aa3-the-gamification-of-abuse-targeting-programme-jer

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBrFxBrfYeQ





Original sources: (See channel address web-page link below.)

Presenter (speaker; narrator): Jeremy Cline

Upload dates of original sources: Tuesday, 21 August 2018 – Tuesday, 23 April 2019

Titles of original sources: (See below.*)

Channel name of original source: Jeremy Cline

Channel address (URL) of Jeremy Cline: https://www.youtube.com/@jeremycline9542

Upload date of mirror: Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)

Description of original source (sic; or, as written by Jeremy Cline):

[scribbled in the margins by a loser] - ONE

Welcome to my channel: my objective is to describe what it is like to live as a target of covert harassment, community mobbing, coercive control, and narcissistic abuse--and, more importantly, to document the behavior and motivations of the ordinary citizens participating in it.





* 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨

01. We said it could never happen here | 00:00 – 15:16

02. a destructive pastime | 15:17 – 25:25

03. Video Letter to Family & Friends 1 | 25:26 – 26:55

04. Video Letter to Family & Friends 2 | 26:56 – 29:25

05. Video Letter to Family & Friends 3 | 29:26 – 30:50

06. Video Letter to Family & Friends 4 | 30:51 – 35:38

07. Video Letter to Family & Friends 5 | 35:39 – 41:02

08 Video Letter to Family & Friends 6 | 41:03 – 42:31

09. Video Letter to Family & Friends 7 | 42:32 – 46:27

10. Video Letter to Family & Friends 8 | 46:28 – 49:17

11. Video Letter to Family & Friends 9 | 49:18 – 53:15

12. Video Letter to Family & Friends 10 | 53:16 – 54:47

13. Video Letter to Family & Friends 11 | 54:48 – 55:25

14. Video Letter to Family & Friends 12 | 55:26 – 58:02

15. Video Letter to Family & Friends 13 | 58:03 – 01:01:48

16. Video Letter to Family & Friends 14 | 01:01:49 – 01:04:38

17. Video Letter to Family & Friends 15 | 01:04:39 – 01:07:24

18. Video Letter to Family & Friends 16 | 01:07:25 – 01:10:33

19. Video Letter to Family & Friends 17 | 01:10:34 – 01:12:44





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





