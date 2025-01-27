US Sports Tennis: Avoid Injuries with Marco Panichi - Tennis Fitness Coach #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The coach of the best tennis players in the world, including Novak Djokovic, will present the most important elements of preparing your body for a tennis match.
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidingTennisInjuries25
The content presented in his course is attractive not only for tennis coaches but also for coaches of other sports due to their universality. Personal trainers around the world can draw on Marco's experience.
From CoachTube. US Sports Radio affiliate partner
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday