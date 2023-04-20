BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr. Miles Guo exposed that many of the CCP officers charged by the US attorney's Office yesterday belong to the 912 special project, which is part of the Anti-Whistleblowers' Movement special project
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
21 views • 04/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2evtn0be61

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo exposed that many of the CCP officers charged by the US attorney's Office yesterday belong to the 912 special project, which is part of the Anti-Whistleblowers' Movement special project. 912 is the day Mr. Guo applied for his asylum and that is the day when the hacker attacked the law firm that handled his asylum.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生曝料，昨天被美国检察官办公室起诉的中共官员中，有很多是属于912专案组的，也就是灭爆小组的一部分。 912是郭先生申请政治庇护的日子，也是黑客攻击代理他政治庇护的律师事务所的日子。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
