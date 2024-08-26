Breakaway Civilization, Ruling Class Roots, Psychedelic Multiverse Intel | Babylon Burning #20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re here, yet we’re not – just like existence ourselves… This week John and Matt discuss the mafia-like exchanges of the breakaway civilization ruling class in this ongoing global chess game, in addition to where these ruling class families got their start, we then pivot to the stars and beyond as we discuss multiverse over-unity physics and psychedelic insights regarding our world and beyond
