Morning Manna - July 2, 2025 - Proverbs 6:1 - Handshake with a Stranger

In today's Morning Manna, we unpack the entire weight of a single verse—Proverbs 6:1. What seems like a simple handshake or promise can quickly become a snare for your future. Solomon warns us about the hidden dangers of becoming surety for another person, whether in finances, relationships, or careless commitments. This isn't just ancient financial advice—it's wisdom for guarding your freedom, your integrity, and your future. Before you make promises, co-sign loans, or obligate yourself in ways God never intended—pause and listen. One verse. Big consequences.