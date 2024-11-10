BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE CROSS ON WHICH WE ALL CRUCIFY OUR JESUS
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 7 months ago

A short presentation, based on the Scripture, the XIXth century New Revelation and the common experience of being in the world in the time preceding the Lord's return

New Revelation References:

English website: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

All the books of the New Revelation through Lorber & Mayerhofer in English:

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold

* Books mentioned in this presentation:

The Great Gospel of John Book 1: https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/TheGreatGospelOfJohnBook1.pdf

The Spiritual Sun vol. 2: https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/SpiritualSunVol2-Draft.pdf


Related thematic brochures and studies:

https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/365%20Teachings/

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy