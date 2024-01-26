Create New Account
Illegitimate Regimes Do This
This Is All Of A Piece

* Only an illegitimate regime would do this to America.

* [Bidan]’s illegitimacy is proven in his hatred of our country.

* They’re panicked.

* They’ve got to get phony, fake voters.

* These puppets were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full segment is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3345: Waking America Up To The Crisis (26 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v49gxio-episode-3345-waking-america-up-to-the-crisis.html

treasonelection riggingborder crisisborder securitytraitorjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismelection interferencetakedownsteve bannoninfiltrationelection meddlingbroken bordersubversionopen borderelection fraudborder invasionelection theftcolonizationgreat replacementpuppet regimeillegitimate regimereplacement theorydemographic destiny

