Live Chat with Paul; -168- AI NASA + Xmas Grifts and alleged UFO vids analyzed

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFOman loves bugs on spudcam + AI claims on NASA

images + Orb UAP vids explained + Orbs around Presidents planes again and more!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits and gen chan news

and puts up the Xmas Decorations! and updates on Dad and Dog health

[00:16:00] (1d) Sky Cameras and getting new tripod for phone app control project

[00:24:00] (2) Topic Begins - Are you a serious UFOLOGIST? then why arent you subbed to this channel?

[00:26:20] (3) UAP near Bidens Plane! oh really? or just more BS and clickbait!

[00:42:00] (4) A Chile fast moving Bug Orb or is it?

[00:57:00] (5) Porterville Black ORB UAP solved!

[01:01:00] (5b) Paul searches images to pattern match to verify the debunk video

[01:19:00] (5c) Paul checks comments - talks about Xmas and Dad rushed to hospital

but just back home before went live.. same problem as dog.. arthritis

[01:33:00] (6) More non-UFO spudcammy videos from shill UFOman

[01:43:00] (6b) Is is a bird or fish kite, Globo illama balloon the 2 top possibles

with audio in background sounding like a fair or feative event

[01:45:40] (6c) Another red flag 0 search results for that UFO case.. so means its

not NEW! but old and only one person upped it somewhere .. most likely on a ONVI

south American blog website

[01:57:10] (6d) Paul shows UFOman grifting with the other one just solved Chile too

and BINGO! who thinks its legit is Gabber! so sad.. Win some lose some to the

tunnels of rabbit holes.

[02:08:00] (7) MH370 solved with 2014 Wing fishnet case and other plane debris washing up

parallel to that location. Shill Anton still pushing the fake videos and also go scammed

out of 3000 dollars

[02:17:00] (7b) Checking map locations of Debris matches well with Ocean Currents

[02:27:00] (8) Extra bit for Black ORB about me CCing to Mick

[02:33:00] (9) Has Tucker Carlson Lost it by listening to UFO grifters on angels demons and Aliens as being totally real and dimensional beings?

[02:44:30] (10) Did Russians use Google Neural AI network to claim NASA faked

moon landing images?

[02:52:20] (10b) Paul demos his own 1980s AI programs that chatGPT only now

does in 2023 and shows how it can be taught info and patterns (TRAINED)

[03:18:00] (10c) Paul side tracked plays 2 games he wrote for Sam Coupe

but was FUN!

[03:28:40] (10d) Paul resumes the AI Articles why the claim is total BS!

[03:49:00] (11) Comment catchup on side and check the new member emojis

on YT.. now fixed as animated ones failed.

[03:59:00] (11b) Jasper wanted to know Zombie Icon.. which is Tyler Glockner from

secureteam10 mugshot from his prison time

[04:03:00] (11c) Paul side tracked on PC tech talk. - Gyromouse or air mouse

are cool to control boxes on TV like raspPI or googletv droid box

[04:20:00] (12) Resume NASA faking and the lame argument of shadows

Paul solidly debunks that with side by side image comparisons

as hills slopes curves can alter the shadows

[04:31:00] (13) AI just cant get human hands right so dont expect it to

call out fake images from neural pattern matching either!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









