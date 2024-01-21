Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01.21.24 Cider Sunday: Austin Eastciders Original Dry Hard Cider 4.0/5*
channel image
Beer and Gear
76 Subscribers
4 views
Published a month ago

I'm assuming this was their initial offering, their 1st step into the market as it were.

It's not a bad cider but it doesn't really do it for me. I wish they'd've defined the apples but it is what it is.

Running 5.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are 0 as usual and the SRM is a clean clear 2.

Keywords
beerandgearbrewsandviewscider-sundayhard-cideraustin-eastcidersoriginal-dry-cider

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket