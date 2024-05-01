Can We Get Some Help Here?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Case You’re Wondering If This Movie Was Scripted By Gag Writers
* The anarchists need humanitarian aid. Heh.
* They’re thirsty — and hungry too.
* Plus they’ll run out of TP soon.
* Their handlers seem to have overlooked a few things.
p.s. I’m not big on gematria, but could somebody decode ‘Johannah King-Slutzky’?
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 April 2024)