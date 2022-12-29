© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGlWJ_usjck&list=PLpq6bGgCev7d8dOmvKsys5fMkNcV8psEZ&index=8
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The high expectations set on me by those warriors in Qingfeng Detention Center and my experience of traveling around the world convinced me of my ability of taking down the CCP. However, the biggest challenge in the course of ending the CCP is people’s hearts that have been ruined by the CCP. Only by letting go of my desires and ego can I end the CCP, and I’ve made it! #MilesGuo #takedownCCP