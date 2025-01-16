A Mother’s Love Lives On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mother’s martyrdom last will: "As a mother, my daughter is the most precious part of my life, and I take comfort in knowing she is in compassionate hands. I am truly grateful that she is surrounded by kind and supportive individuals. I ask you to continue the love and care I have always given—ensuring she stays presentable, with her appearance neat and her fragrance pleasant. Above all, I implore you to prioritize her education."
Interview: Bahaa Al-Sheikh Ali, martyr's husband
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 12/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video