Brighteon Broadcast News, May 29, 2023 - Medvedev guarantees Russia will NUKE America if Biden deploys F-16s

0:00 Intro

2:50 The Worst Deal

18:43 Finance

33:28 Texas

40:44 Nuclear War





- House Speaker Kevin McCathy CAVES to Biden on the debt ceiling

- Now clear the USA will print money to the point of collapse

- The fate of the dollar (and the USA) is now sealed

- USA could DEFAULT on debt as early as June

- Target partners with satanist to push for child mutilations

- Target loses $10 billion in 10 days as boycott accelerates

- Tranny terrorists threaten to BOMB five Target stores for pulling some LGBT displays

- USA Today LIES to its readers, falsely claiming Target bomb threats due to conservatives

- State Farm halts new home insurance policies in California due to impending catastrophe

- Texas AG Ken Paxton impeached by cabal of RINOs and Dems, all funded by Big Pharma and Big Tech

- Paxton needs our support to survive the senate trial

- Former Russian president Medvedev promises pre-emptive nuclear strike against the West if F-16s are given to Ukraine

- Certain F-16 fighter jets can carry nuclear weapons

- Biden has found the perfect way to make sure America is nuked

- This would allow the Obiden regime the perfect cover story for financial collapse and martial law





