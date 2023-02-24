Another Temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is Captured by the OCU Sectarians, Supported by Kiev Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazi Zelensky closing more churches down for worshiping at Russian Orthodox Catholic faith.
Another temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is captured by the OCU sectarians. The video, in which the impostors open the doors, was filmed in the village of Belogorodka near Kiev.
Raiding and desecration of shrines continues throughout Ukraine and is actively supported by the Kiev regime.