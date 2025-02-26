BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Flowers - Agenda's And Propaganda - Reparations & Ongoing Slavery
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
18 views • 6 months ago

Buttoned-Up Facts About The Victorian Era


Baffling Trends. Queen Victoria. Chimney Sweeps. Raging Diseases. The Industrial Revolution. The Victorian Era was a period of enormous transformation for 19th century Britain. Society was prosperous and innovative, spreading across the British Empire, though the Victorians also struggled with rigid social constructs at home in the United Kingdom.


https://www.factinate.com/things/45-buttoned-facts-victorian-era/



Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ, Gallup survey finds


The percentage of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQ or something other than heterosexual increased to 9.3%, from 7.6% in 2023.


https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/nearly-1-10-us-adults-identify-lgbtq-gallup-survey-finds-rcna192910



Is 10% of the Population Homosexual?


It’s often said that if you repeat something loud enough and long enough, people will begin to believe it. Such is the case with the claim that 10% of the population is homosexual. Though it’s commonly believed, the figure is rarely questioned.


https://www.str.org/w/is-10-percent-of-the-population-homosexual



What is the "Gay Agenda" in America?


Americans who self-identify as “gay” or lesbian comprise roughly one to three percent of the population. Yet the homosexual movement — led by extremist homosexual pressure groups like the so-called Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — represent, per capita, one of America’s most powerful and well-funded political lobbies. Consider that HRC and the HRC foundation alone have an annual budget in excess of 50 million.


https://www.massresistance.org/docs/gen/08a/barber_gayagenda.html



CRA shocks woman by asking her to pay tax on money she hasn't yet earned


When a P.E.I. woman got a letter asking for taxes on money she hadn't earned, she thought she was being scammed.


"When I opened it, I thought it was a scam printed on [Canada Revenue Agency] paper, because I know there have been scams, so I didn't pay too much attention to it," Mary Mullen, a French Village resident, told CBC.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/income-tax-federal-tax-instalment-payments-cra-letter-1.5715800



B.C. courts adopt policy of asking for preferred pronouns to encourage diversity, inclusion


https://www.canadianlawyermag.com/practice-areas/litigation/bc-courts-adopt-policy-of-asking-for-preferred-pronouns-to-encourage-diversity-inclusion/336588



BC Courts’ Pronouns Practice Directives: What You Need to Know


https://faclbc.ca/news/10416646



The Impossibility of Reparations


Considering the single most important question about racial restitution: How would it work?


https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2014/06/the-impossibility-of-reparations/372041/



Modern day slavery is an interfaith problem


http://www.theamericanmuslim.org/tam.php/features/articles/modern_day_slavery_is_an_interfaith_problem/0017482



They sell Africans over there’: Libya’s slave trade


It has been reported that hundreds of people are being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.


https://www.aljazeera.com/videos/2017/11/28/they-sell-africans-over-there-libyas-slave-trade/

