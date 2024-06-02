BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relationships That Please God Part 2B: Building Relationships
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 11 months ago

In this second message, Pastor John gives you a tour of what life was like during the time of Abraham and Sarah by explaining how food was prepared on a daily basis, what it was like to live in tents and that few people lived outside the cities in the open range of Canaan. He then describes how Abraham and Sarah’s unbelief created strife when they became impatient and tried to help God.

Ishmael, the son that Abraham fathered with Hagar, caused much strife and was rejected by God who told Abraham that Sarah would still conceive the child of promise. Abraham believed God and the new covenant was sealed by circumcision. The testing which Abraham and Sarah endured is no different today as God is still seeking those who will listen and obey.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1203.pdf

RLJ-1203 -- SEPTEMBER 13, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
abrahamishmaelsarahcaanan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy