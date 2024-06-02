Relationships That Please God Part 2B: Building Relationships

In this second message, Pastor John gives you a tour of what life was like during the time of Abraham and Sarah by explaining how food was prepared on a daily basis, what it was like to live in tents and that few people lived outside the cities in the open range of Canaan. He then describes how Abraham and Sarah’s unbelief created strife when they became impatient and tried to help God.

Ishmael, the son that Abraham fathered with Hagar, caused much strife and was rejected by God who told Abraham that Sarah would still conceive the child of promise. Abraham believed God and the new covenant was sealed by circumcision. The testing which Abraham and Sarah endured is no different today as God is still seeking those who will listen and obey.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1203.pdf

RLJ-1203 -- SEPTEMBER 13, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm