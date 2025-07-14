BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Tom Brown's Field Guide to City and Suburban Survival by Tom Brown Jr.
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 2 months ago

"Tom Brown's Field Guide to City and Suburban Survival" by Tom Brown Jr. is a comprehensive guide that extends the principles of wilderness survival to urban and suburban environments, emphasizing that survival skills are crucial no matter where you live. The book underscores the importance of a survival mindset, urging readers to be mentally and physically prepared for emergencies by understanding and adapting to the systems that support daily life, such as water, electricity and food supply. Brown provides practical advice on essential survival skills, including creating shelters from everyday materials, finding and purifying water from unconventional sources and sourcing and preparing food through methods like foraging and urban gardening. He also highlights the significance of a proactive approach, resourcefulness and the ability to live frugally and thoughtfully. Beyond individual preparedness, the book emphasizes the power of community and social connections in times of crisis, advocating for a survival attitude that fosters resilience, adaptability and a joyful approach to life’s challenges. This guide is invaluable for both novice and experienced individuals seeking to enhance their survival skills and readiness for unexpected situations.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy