Unveiling the Truth: Exposing Machinations of Secret Societies and UFO Debunkers

Michael Salla





Jan 27, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review Jan 26





Illuminati Insider revelations, machinations of secret societies

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick’s oped for Scientific America is fodder for UFO debunkers

Expose of Wikipedia’s secret cabal of UFO debunkers

Belgium becomes 34th signatory to the Artemis Accords, ensuring US leadership in space affairs for decades to come

Dr Steven Greer’s recent statements corroborate Jean Charles Moyen and Tony Rodrigues claims about children being chosen for SSPs based on psychic abilities

2nd Edition of Majic Eyes Only covers 104 UFO crash retrieval operations from around the world

Chris Mellon reveals three insiders with direct knowledge of classified UFO programs that briefed Sean Kirpatrick contradicting his op ed claims.

Report by the Dept of Defense Inspector General points to flaws in the current UFO reporting mechanisms by military services

Uri Geller tells about Werner Von Braun showing him alien bodies at a NASA facility corroborating claims of a 4th Reich secretly controlling NASA

Rare interview of Dr Michael Wolf’s whistleblower revelations

Trailer released for Feb 3 Webinar, What’s Coming in 2024

All that and more in Exopolitics Today the Week in Review





