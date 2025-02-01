RT News - February 1 2025 6AM GMT

February 1, 2025

As the US prepares to impose steep tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico, President Trump threatens to launch a trade war against BRICS, if the multipolar bloc pushes to ditch the dollar. We get reaction from experts in member-states. Distressing images from Africa. As the UN says at least 700 people have been killed in the DRC in just a few days, Rwandan-backed militants push deeper into the country. Locals share their human stories of personal tragedies. They're just seeking intelligence - but the Pentagon reportedly blocks its employees from using Chinese software, as the DeepSeek AI platform leaves American competitors in the dust.









