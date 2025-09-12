22-year-old Tyler Robinson: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing is identified & in Custody - NBC news report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Partial info from link below:
Officials have identified the person accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the suspect's identity at a press conference on Friday morning, standing along FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials.
Cox said that a family member of Robinson's reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/suspect-charlie-kirk-shooting-tyler-robinson-rcna230504