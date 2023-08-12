Bitcoin's ESG Score Should be SKY HIGH minus the Establishment + Fiat Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitcoin and its ESG score which stands for "environmental, social, and governance," is in the gutter.They would assign a negative score if they could.
This is only because the powers that be, the World Economic Forum, Elizabeth Warren, and the fiat financial banks fear the emergence of bitcoin. The attacks on the cryptocurrency are incredulous, focusing on narrow aspect rather than the immense social, environmental, and governmental good that bitcoin will do for the planet.
