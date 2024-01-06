Create New Account
Insider experience of free masonry (In French)
Ye shall know the truth
Stephane Blet was a famous talented French pianist. He had been member of the free masonry during eight years and was about to be admitted to the 30th grade as he preferred to quit and leave. His insider experience is very interesting, unfortunately coloured by Antisemitic statements. Obviously, many Jews are not member of the free masonry and those, who are, are not all at the influential high grades, while Non Jews are. Blet states that the free masonry connects the serpent to the messiah, something just as disturbing for Jewish believers and Christians ...

Keywords
new world orderoccultismfree masonry

