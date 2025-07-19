8 - War What Is It Good For

This week the Unknowns get locked and loaded and march into the fray to confront the world-changing subject of war. This is the exhausting and endlessly repeating story of false flags and banker-funded military plays on the world stage, to quell the supposed expansionist ambitions of the latest “new Hitler”.









Germans themselves seems so psychologically damaged by being portrayed as the bad guys in two world wars that they are now content to starve and freeze this winter, as long as their politicians wave the Ukrainian flag. In Ukraine proper, the fog of war means it’s hard to know who’s winning, but according to renowned warfare experts Bono, Ben Stiller and Angelina Jolie, it is probably Ukraine. Or maybe Russia. Or perhaps it’s a draw?

For the last half of the show the Unknowns deconstruct the American Civil War. Surprising revelations brought forth include: that many in the North continued to hold slaves during and after the war (including Northern generals Grant and Sherman); that examples of black Africans enslaving white Europeans and other black Africans have existed throughout history; and that the solution for black slaves proposed at one point by Abraham Lincoln (the 19th century version of Klaus Schwab) was to send them all back to Africa. It seems that the Civil War was not simply, er, black and white.

Finally we, like the Starship Troopers, conclude that, sadly, naked force has settled more issues in history than anything else. But that nevertheless we shouldn’t just fall for the narrative control “they” use to tilt and shove the great pinball machine that is the world using the giant flipper called “war”.









Unknowns featured this week: Terry, Keel, Toons, Ashley, Bruce (and briefly Mini-Bruce), Stella, Jackye and Big Perm; the latter two in a more or less silent, producing role.





