Premeditated Mass Rape, Child Marriage, Murder And Mayhem.





Welcome To Germany 🇩🇪.





Every bit as bad as Sweden 🇸🇪, if not worse.





Will it be Ireland too? 🇮🇪





Take an eye opening look at our potential future.









Already removed from YouTube and TikTok...and that's how you know it's ALL true.

Please share this video to overcome the censorship and to highlight the situation in Germany that's about to land on ireland's doorstep as a result of uncontrolled, unchecked mass immigration.