Is This The End of Infowars? Saudi Arabia Ends Petrodollar Agreement 6/14/24

Saudi Arabia Ends Petrodollar Agreement

Weekly News Report! Attaching a bump stock to a rifle does not make it a machine gun, and thus the federal agency ban on bump stocks is illegal under federal law, the Supreme Court held on Friday. Sleepy Jo embarrassed the nation again at the G7 Summit, where world leaders had to lead him around like a child, which caught the attention of newspapers around the world. In news with world-wide implications, Saudi Arabia ends its 50-year-old petrodollar agreement with the US, leaving no new agreement in place. What does this mean for the demise of the US dollar? Saudi Arabia will now sell oil in multiple currencies, including the Chinese RMB, Euros, Yen, and Yuan, instead of exclusively in US dollars. 76-year-old Paula Harlow, who was convicted by a DC jury for blocking a doorway at a late-term abortion clinic in 2020, has been sentenced to jail in a horrible turn of justice. What is next for Alex Jones and Infowars? Not only has Alex been ordered to liquidate all assets & pay down a mind-boggling $1 billion settlement, Sandy Hook families want to shut down Infowars completely and take down Jones' Twitter account. All of that and more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More::

