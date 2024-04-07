FALSE FLAG EVENT COMING, Lamentation upon the pagan holidays

All of the signs surrounding the April 8th total solar eclipse is a false flag event is about to come. It is no coincidence that Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus Syria the day after Easter. The stage is perfectly set for a major false flag event to justify war with Iran. This is only theory at this time but the facts are adding up.

You can also go to my YouTube channel and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/gLoAhlSCmDM?si=JTlWfhcV735Lujzh You could email me for questions or comments at [email protected] further study of the establishment of the kingdom in these last days you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com