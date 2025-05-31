BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAERS Myocarditis Data Cover Up with Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
15 followers
0
59 views • 3 months ago

Dr. Robert Chandler, an esteemed orthopedic surgeon, graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in 1975, completed his residency at USC, and earned an MBA from USC in 1998. With 39 publications, he has significantly advanced orthopedic surgery through clinical trials and medical management. He has analyzed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine documents, raising concerns about development, data reporting, and adverse effects, particularly on women's health.


Albert Benavides, a 25-year veteran in medical billing and revenue cycle management, is a renowned HMO claims auditor. Now a leading data analyst, he leverages his expertise as the world’s foremost VAERS auditor, investigating critical vaccine data.


Links:

- VAERS Caught Covering Up Myocarditis In The "Follow-up" Data: https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/vaers-caught-covering-up-myocarditis


- Closed VAERS Substack article "VAERS Caught Covering Up Myocarditis In The "Follow-up" Data (Part 2: and many other signals)": https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/cp/164393204


- Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA on Substack: https://substack.com/@expermentalgenetherapy


- Experimental Gene Therapy Substack: https://robertchandler.substack.com


- Doctors for COVID Ethics: https://doctors4covidethics.org/


- FOLLOW THE SILENCED film: https://followthesilenced.com


- NCI Live Roundtable: Shawn Buckley, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Robert Chandler: https://rumble.com/v5ygvat-nci-live-roundtable-shawn-buckley-dr.-chris-shoemaker-dr.-james-thorp-dr.-r.html


- "Dr. Robert Chandler Exposes Batch-Based Injuries": https://rumble.com/v5emjk9-dr.-robert-chandler-exposes-batch-based-injuries.html


- Exposing Hidden Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths in New Zealand with Albert Benavides | Part One: https://rumble.com/v6kyovv-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-one.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Probing Deeper into Covid-19 Vaccine Data in New Zealand with Albert Benavides | Part Two: https://rumble.com/v6l1phg-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-two.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Uncovering Patterns in New Zealand’s Vaccine Death Data with Albert Benavides | Part Three: https://rumble.com/v6laeo1-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-three.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Revealing the Full Scope of New Zealand’s Vaccine Data Cover-Up with Albert Benavides | Part Four: https://rumble.com/v6lb2a1-the-purposeful-hiding-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-in-new-zealand-part-four.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- Nanotechnology Found In ALL Vaccines | Andrew Bridgen, Tanya Lat & Sally Clark: https://rumble.com/v6t6rgz-nanotechnology-found-in-all-vaccines-andrew-bridgen-tanya-lat-and-sally-cla.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


- The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity By The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts & Naomi Wolf (Audiobook): https://www.audible.com.au/pd/The-Pfizer-Papers-Audiobook/B0DGVRC4PN?source_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp


- VAERS Aware - https://www.vaersaware.com/new-zealand


- Welcome The Eagle on Public Tableau - https://public.tableau.com/app/search/vizzes/welcome%20the%20eagle


- Welcome The Eagle Substack - https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/


- Closed VAERS profile - https://substack.com/@welcometheeagle


- WelcomeTheEagle on Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/welcometheeagle


- WelcomeTheEagle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/welcometheeagle

FreeNZ:

https://freenz.carrd.co

healthvaccinesnewspodcastvaerspfizercovidmyocarditis
