Message from Saint Michael [REVELATION 7:2]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Message from Saint Michael
The Apocalyptic Trumpets are about to sound, and the Justice Angels Commanded by me Saint Michael the Archangel will draw their Swords against the wicked men bringing to their Consciences and Bodies a pain like a scorpion sting that will hammer them day and night with the purpose of tormenting them for 5 months, these evil men will want to die, but will NOT be able to, they will beat their heads against the walls of despair.
These scorpions will have the purpose of tormenting them for their wickedness, this will happen to perverse men who do NOT carry the Seal of the Living God on their foreheads, for this reason you need to ask to be Sealed by my Angels, so that you can be immune to the intense pain that these scorpions will bring you.
"And it was given unto them that they should not kill them; but that they should torment them five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion when he striketh a man."
Revelation 9:5
THOSE SEALED WILL BE PROTECTED FROM THE WRATH OF GOD, THEREFORE YOU NEED TO ASK TO BE SEALED, LEADING A LIFE OF SURRENDER TO GOD THE FATHER, THAT WILL MAKE YOU LIVE THE GOSPEL IN YOUR LIVES.
I, Saint Michael the Archangel, will ask my Justice Angels NOT TO DRAW their Sword against you and to be protected by Myriads of Angels that I Command.
The Entire Heaven will protect you from ALL danger and your Seal on your foreheads will be the Symbol that you belong to God the Father and that evil will NOT be able to touch your Souls, the Sealed will be immune to the Second Death, she will NOT interfere in you.
For this reason, ask from TODAY onwards, to be Sealed in the following way:
IN A STATE OF GRACE AND IN CONFINEMENT YOU WILL SAY THE FOLLOWING PRAYER: *
I (NAME) ASK GOD THE FATHER, TO SEND HIS ANGELS TO SEAL ME AS A PART AND BELONGING TO HIM, I GIVE MY LIFE AND ASK TO BE AN OBLATION TO HEAVEN, SO THAT WITH MY LIFE TESTIMONY, I CAN BE A CHRISTIAN EXAMPLE HERE ON EARTH FOR MY BROTHERS, BECAUSE BY MEANS OF THIS SEAL THAT I ASK TO RECEIVE TODAY, I WILL BE PROTECTED FROM ALL EVIL AND FROM THE JUST WRATH OF GOD. AMEN
At the end of saying this Prayer, you will pray an Our Father, 1 Hail Mary and a Glory Be and you will ask on behalf of your lives and surrender to Heaven to be Sealed, so you will be protected from ALL evil and will have a secure Eternal Life.
God the Father will send you to be Seal by means of an Angel and thus Sealed and Protected, you will be able to face the harsh test of the Tribulation.
We will be waiting for you at the Wedding of the Lamb.
I say goodbye with the War Cry,
WHO IS LIKE GOD, NOBODY IS LIKE GOD!!!
Saint Michael Archangel
Papa God asked me to add this footnote to this heavenly message. There have been other chosen messengers of God that have been provided similar instructions and prayers for the Seal of the Living God for the End Times. Most notably, 7th messenger, Maria Divine Mercy, in the Book of Truth, among other prophets, etc. Please understand that if you have been obedient in following previously given prayers from Heaven about how to receive the Seal of the Living God, that all those prior private revelations and God-given prayers are STILL VALID and so, you do not need to repeat its reception by praying this specific prayer given to mystic, Lorena. So, while reciting this specific prayer remains meritorious and is certainly grace-filled, it is OPTIONAL for those who have already received the Seal of the Living God through other prophetic means. JESUS, I trust in You, oh, Immaculate Mother, Mary, pray for us! God bless.
--------------
Seal of the Living God -Crusade Prayer 33
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8GIq1XaiIY&list=PLiu-T-8M2JfNaAi8f-KIFyhYV-Uw8oO7U&index=63/
---------------
And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.
2 And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the SEAL OF THE LIVING GOD: and he cried with a loud voice to the four angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea,
3 Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.
REVELATION 7