Are you interested in The Matrix? Sophia Stewart is a paid Warner Bros shill designed to take attention away from the real author whose work was stolen to create the trilogy. Her work has no similarity but she continues to spread the lie that she wrote both The Terminator & The Matrix.



That real author's name is Tom Althouse. Two of his three sons have been murdered. Family members have been bought off. His copyrighted work is entitled The Immortals. 190 match-ups with the stolen work have been identified, plus his personal details were inserted in both The Matrix & The Animatrix, The directors, The Wachowski Brothers, were mocking the author & thought the insertions would never be found. Today both brothers are pretending to be women. Tom has been told this was punishment for those insertions. Their names now? Larry is now called Lana. Andy is now called Lilly. They are both wearing wigs, dresses and make-up today.



Due to a fraudulent attorney & judge (both working for the studio), none of Tom's overwhelming evidence was permitted to be examined in court. The attorney was also practicing law with a suspended license at the time. The 190 match-ups and those personal insertions have never been presented in court to this day. Despite Tom's overwhelming evidence, justice has yet to be done. Tom is releasing a documentary to convince the public before taking it to court on his terms, without the fraud. Many of Tom's great interviews explain his story in detail.



Fans of The Matrix trilogy are encouraged to investigate the real author: Tom Althouse.

