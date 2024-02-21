Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 21, 2024 – We are living through a SATANIC DEATH CULT TAKEOVER of Western civilization

- Survival communities and impending collapse. (0:00)

- Geopolitical tensions and potential conflicts. (2:13)

- AI, stock market, and economic risks. (7:29)

- Utah's new sovereignty act and potential for state-level resistance to federal overreach. (12:05)

- Potential civil war in America between urban and rural areas. (18:10)

- US politics, government corruption, and protests. (29:49)

- Political conspiracies and potential civil war in the US. (35:50)

- Geoengineering, vaccines, and depopulation. (41:14)

- Redefining democracy and potential collapse of US system. (51:34)

- Surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. (1:03:20)

- Prepping and survival in the face of natural disasters and geopolitical tensions. (1:07:39)

- Survival skills and self-sufficiency in a potential collapse of society. (1:18:42)

- Forming and maintaining successful communities. (1:23:15)

- Building resilient communities and prepping for the future. (1:33:18)

- Organic, lab-tested instant meals and survival gear. (1:37:55)





