MOMENT: Israel's airstrike reduces 10-story Beirut building to rubble, erasing 20 homes & livelihoods - Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
189 views • 7 months ago

Israel's airstrike reduces 10-story Beirut building to rubble, erasing 20 homes and livelihoods.

What are the chances someone happens to have that building in focus and randomly record this specific building? Israeli spy?

Adding:

First Suspect Identified in Pentagon Leak (photo shown of a young woman)

Pentagon sources reveal that the FBI is investigating its first suspect in last Friday’s leak of classified U.S. documents.

The main suspect is Ariane Tabatabaei, an Iranian-American woman serving as a high-ranking official in the Department of Defense, according to Sky News Arabia.




iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
