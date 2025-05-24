© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Rockefeller Hijacked Medicine and Created a Sick Nation w/ Jeff Adam
1116 views • 3 months ago
In this episode, Jeff Adam returns to expose how the Rockefeller empire transformed natural medicine into a profit-driven pharmaceutical industry. We dive deep into the origins of antibiotics, the rise of synthetic drugs, and the shocking ways Big Pharma has suppressed natural healing. From silver and copper to the dangers of overmedication, this conversation uncovers how our modern medical system was hijacked—and what you can do to reclaim your health.Show more
